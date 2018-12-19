Corbyn: I did not use the words 'stupid woman'
Corbyn denies calling May 'stupid woman' at PMQs

The leader of the Labour Party said he was opposed to "sexist or misogynistic language in absolutely any form at all".

Jeremy Corbyn addressed MPs hours after a PMQs session where he was accused of calling the PM a "stupid woman", but he said he used the phrase "stupid people".

