Claire Perry tells Emma Barnett: I like your lipstick
Business Minister Claire Perry suddenly switched subjects during a live interview about Brexit, telling BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett she liked her lipstick.
"Nice lipstick, matches your microphone perfectly,” she said.
Ms Perry had been explaining that she hadn’t seen a Brexit information pack being sent to businesses on Friday.
This clip is originally from The Emma Barnett Show on 19 December 2018.
19 Dec 2018
