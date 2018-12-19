Minister surprises presenter with ‘lipstick’ comment
Claire Perry tells Emma Barnett: I like your lipstick

Business Minister Claire Perry suddenly switched subjects during a live interview about Brexit, telling BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett she liked her lipstick.

"Nice lipstick, matches your microphone perfectly,” she said.

Ms Perry had been explaining that she hadn’t seen a Brexit information pack being sent to businesses on Friday.

This clip is originally from The Emma Barnett Show on 19 December 2018.

