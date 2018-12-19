Media player
PM: Did Jeremy Corbyn say 'stupid woman or 'stupid people'?
Theresa May has been asked, during a visit to Heathrow Airport, whether she thought Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said "stupid woman" or "stupid people" at Prime Minister's Questions.
She said that, 100 years after women first got the vote: "I would see more women encouraged to come into Parliament and not put off by the sort of remarks that they might feel have been said in Parliament".
19 Dec 2018
