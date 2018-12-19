What did he say?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn denies 'stupid woman' jibe at PM Theresa May

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faces Tory calls to apologise to Theresa May - but he denies muttering "stupid woman".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 19 Dec 2018