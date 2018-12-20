Diane Abbott: 'Tories staged mini riot'
The shadow home secretary has accused Tory MPs of staging a "mini riot" over allegations Jeremy Corbyn insulted the prime minister.

Diane Abbott told Today: "Nobody really knows what he said, certainly they didn't know what he said."

  • 20 Dec 2018
