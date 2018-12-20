Love Islander Zara on politicians and TV stars
From civil servant to reality TV star, Love Islander Zara McDermott looks at what real people make of the world of politics.

She spoke to Jo Coburn on BBC Politics Live about her time with the Department for Education and trying to get young people passionate about politics.

  • 20 Dec 2018
