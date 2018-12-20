Love Islander Zara on politicians and TV stars

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Love Islander Zara McDermott on politicians and TV stars
From civil servant to reality TV star, Love Islander Zara McDermott looks at what real people make of the world of politics.
She spoke to Jo Coburn on BBC Politics Live about her time with the Department for Education and trying to get young people passionate about politics.
-
20 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46634293/love-islander-zara-mcdermott-on-politicians-and-tv-starsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window