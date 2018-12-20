Corbyn: Media 'obsessed' with alleged insult
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn criticises media for being 'obsessed' with what he said to Theresa May.

Jeremy Corbyn denies calling Theresa May a "stupid woman" and criticises the media for being "obsessed" with the story when there are more important issues to discuss such as homelessness.

  • 20 Dec 2018