Theresa May's message to Poles in UK - in Polish
Theresa May tried her hand at speaking Polish in Downing Street, after talks with the country's PM.
At a press conference with Matuesz Morawiecki, she praised the "immense contribution" of the one million Polish people living in the UK and tried to reassure them about Brexit.
She said the two countries shared a "bond" and added: "My message to Polish people is clear: You can stay and we want you to stay." She went on to repeat it in Polish.
20 Dec 2018
