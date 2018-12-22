Paddy Ashdown: Diplomat to party leader

Media player
Former Liberal Democrats leader Paddy Ashdown has died aged 77
The longest serving leader of the Lib Dems in its history, Lord Ashdown led the party between 1988 and 1999, when it became a growing force in UK politics.
Lord Ashdown was diagnosed with bladder cancer in October.
22 Dec 2018
