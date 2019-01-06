Prime Minister on Brexit vote and her political future
Theresa May on Brexit vote timing and her political future

The prime minister is asked about the the Brexit vote in Parliament, which was pulled last month, and how much longer she plans to be her party's leader.

Theresa May was also asked by Andrew Marr about postponing the vote for benefit changes to further roll-out universal credit.

  • 06 Jan 2019
