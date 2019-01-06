'Uncharted territory' if Brexit deal rejected

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: PM says it would be 'uncharted territory' if deal rejected
Theresa May has confirmed that the vote on her Brexit deal will be held during the next few weeks.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the prime minister said that if the deal were rejected, "we would be in uncharted territory"
-
06 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46775113/brexit-pm-says-it-would-be-uncharted-territory-if-deal-rejectedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window