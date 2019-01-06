'Uncharted territory' if Brexit deal rejected
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: PM says it would be 'uncharted territory' if deal rejected

Theresa May has confirmed that the vote on her Brexit deal will be held during the next few weeks.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the prime minister said that if the deal were rejected, "we would be in uncharted territory"

Watch the full interview with Andrew Marr

  • 06 Jan 2019
Go to next video: May's message to Poles in UK - in Polish