Labour is 'not enabling Brexit' - Ashworth
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour is 'not enabling Brexit' - Jon Ashworth

Labour's shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth has rejected claims his party is "enabling Brexit".

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Ashworth said that it is incumbent on the government to come forward with proposals and try to renegotiate if Theresa May's Brexit deal is rejected by MPs.

  • 06 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'Uncharted territory' if Brexit deal rejected