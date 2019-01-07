Rule out 'no deal' Brexit, say 209 MPs in letter

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rule out 'no deal' Brexit, 209 MPs tell May in letter
The former Conservative cabinet minister Dame Caroline Spelman says 209 MPs from across the parties have now signed a letter to the prime minister, urging her to rule out a “no deal” Brexit.
Dame Caroline has organised the letter with Labour’s Jack Dromey and said Theresa May had invited the signatories to meet her in Downing Street on Tuesday.
She was speaking on The Westminster Hour on BBC Radio 4.
-
07 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window