Rule out 'no deal' Brexit, say 209 MPs in letter
The former Conservative cabinet minister Dame Caroline Spelman says 209 MPs from across the parties have now signed a letter to the prime minister, urging her to rule out a “no deal” Brexit.

Dame Caroline has organised the letter with Labour’s Jack Dromey and said Theresa May had invited the signatories to meet her in Downing Street on Tuesday.

She was speaking on The Westminster Hour on BBC Radio 4.

  • 07 Jan 2019
