Tory minister: Article 50 could be extended

Video

Digital Minister Margot James said that Article 50 could be extended if MPs reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal next deal.

But she added it was not likely that Parliament would "stare down the barrel of that particular gun”.

Speaking on BBC Politics Live, the Conservative MP said that if it proved “impossible” for MPs to “coalesce around a reasonable deal” than “we might have to extend Article 50”, but would not give a timescale.

She was debating with Labour's Emily Thornberry and SDP MEP Patrick O'Flynn about Brexit timetable, with the UK due to leave the EU on 29 March.

