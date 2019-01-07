Labour set to sign no no-deal Brexit letter

Media player
Thornberry 'suspects' Labour will sign no no-deal Brexit letter
Labour figures are likely to join more than 200 MPs who have signed a letter to Theresa May, urging her to rule out a no-deal Brexit, put forward by Conservative Caroline Spelman and Labour's Jack Dromey.
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry told BBC Politics Live: “It is supported by the treasury front bench, our front bench, so I suspect we will be signing it.”
07 Jan 2019
