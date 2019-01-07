TV drama recalls EU referendum campaign

Video

A Channel 4 drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch looks back to some of the key figures and moments of the 2016 EU referendum campaign.

Ahead of Brexit: The Uncivil War airing on Monday evening, writer James Graham and Remain campaigner Lucy Thomas, who is portrayed in the film, spoke to Labour's Emily Thornberry, Conservative minister Margot James and former UKIP MEP Patrick O'Flynn, who has since joined the SDP.

UK viewers can watch the full programme on iPlayer