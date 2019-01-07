MP interrupts TV interview after Nazi chants
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Anna Soubry MP shouted down by protesters on TV

A Conservative MP briefly stopped a live BBC News interview in Westminster as protesters chanted: "Soubry is a Nazi."

They had been previously calling her a liar, as she was talking to Simon McCoy on the BBC News Channel.

Anna Soubry told McCoy: "This is astonishing. This is what has happened to our country."

There have been increasing numbers of protesters shouting and waving flags about Brexit as broadcasters have been interviewing guests opposite the House of Commons.

  • 07 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Labour set to sign no no-deal Brexit letter