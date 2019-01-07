Corbyn on Brexit: 'No more hiding or running'

Video

The prime minister must tell MPs "exactly what legal assurances have been given" by EU leaders, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The Labour leader said Theresa May, and not Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, should have been answering his urgent question about Brexit negotiations in the Commons.

He said cabinet members were in the dark as there was "nothing to know", and told the PM it was time for "no more hiding, no more running".

Mr Barclay responded for the government, accusing Mr Corbyn of a "lack of content" in his question, and said Labour's plan was "riddled with contradiction".