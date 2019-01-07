Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit protesters chant 'scum' at Conservative MP Anna Soubry
Anna Soubry has criticised police for failing to act after she was confronted by protesters in Westminster.
The Conservative MP briefly stopped a live BBC News interview as protesters chanted: "Soubry is a Nazi."
As she returned to parliament, a number of the protesters followed her, shouting chants of "scum".
-
07 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46789073/brexit-protesters-chant-scum-at-conservative-mp-anna-soubryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window