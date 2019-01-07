Brexit protesters chant 'scum' at Conservative MP
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit protesters chant 'scum' at Conservative MP Anna Soubry

Anna Soubry has criticised police for failing to act after she was confronted by protesters in Westminster.

The Conservative MP briefly stopped a live BBC News interview as protesters chanted: "Soubry is a Nazi."

As she returned to parliament, a number of the protesters followed her, shouting chants of "scum".

  • 07 Jan 2019