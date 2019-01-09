Will PM 'rule out no deal' over Brexit?
PMQs: Corbyn and May on ruling out no deal Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn called on the prime minister to end the "costly charade and rule out no-deal" for Brexit, quoting warnings from her ministers.

Theresa May said he opposed any deal put forward, and warned him that if he wanted to avoid no-deal, then "he has to back a deal, and back the deal".

