Will PM waive post-Brexit fee for EU citizens?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Huw Merriman and Theresa May on fees for EU citizens in UK

A Tory MP has called on the PM to scrap the £65 fee for EU citizens to stay after Brexit to welcome "our friends, our neighbours [and] our essential workforce".

Huw Merriman said he had offered to pay the fee for one constituent as he was so sure the UK would not levy it.

Theresa May said not everyone would pay the fee.

Live page coverage of PMQs and Brexit debate

  • 09 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Boos for Clarke as he calls to delay Article 50