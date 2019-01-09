Boos for Clarke as he calls to delay Article 50

Media player
PMQs: Ken Clarke and Theresa May on Brexit and Article 50
The Father of the House's suggestion to delay or revoke Article 50, and the UK's exit from the EU, was met with a noisy response from fellow MPs during Prime Minister's Questions.
Ken Clarke told Theresa May he was backing her deal, but he did not expect it to pass next week. Instead, he called on MPs to pause and "consider what the British actually want".
09 Jan 2019
