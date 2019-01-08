Soubry responds to abuse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MP Anna Soubry responds to "Nazi" chant abuse

Conservative MP Anna Soubry has warned of the "threat to democracy" from protesters who chanted "Nazi" during her BBC interview.

Ms Soubry told the BBC she had "no problem with people protesting", saying this was a "very small group of far-right extremists who just want to undermine democracy".

  • 08 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Anna Soubry speaks of death threats