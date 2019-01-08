Media player
MP Anna Soubry responds to "Nazi" chant abuse
Conservative MP Anna Soubry has warned of the "threat to democracy" from protesters who chanted "Nazi" during her BBC interview.
Ms Soubry told the BBC she had "no problem with people protesting", saying this was a "very small group of far-right extremists who just want to undermine democracy".
08 Jan 2019
