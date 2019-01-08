Len McCluskey: Delay Article 50

Video

The General Secretary of Britain's Unite Union says a "no deal" Brexit would be "catastrophic". Len McCluskey told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "There needs to be a solution and a way out of this.

"I am hoping that the government will accept that there needs to be an extension of Article 50 to give more time for debate and discussion."

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Wednesday 9 January 2019 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).