Len McCluskey: Delay Article 50

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Unite's Len McCluskey: Article 50 should be delayed
The General Secretary of Britain's Unite Union says a "no deal" Brexit would be "catastrophic". Len McCluskey told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "There needs to be a solution and a way out of this.
"I am hoping that the government will accept that there needs to be an extension of Article 50 to give more time for debate and discussion."
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Wednesday 9 January 2019 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).
-
08 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window