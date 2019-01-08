Body Image: 'I started to hate who I was'

Media player
'London 2012 inspired me to embrace my body'
Ashley Archer was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, a condition which affects his legs, and means he uses a wheelchair.
He grew up hating himself, and felt cut off from friends and society.
As a teenager Ashley tried to disguise his body with tattoos, but now he says they are his "power suit".
Watching David Weir win four gold medals in London 2012 inspired him to love his body the way it is and train for the next Paralympics.
Video journalist: David Faye
08 Jan 2019
