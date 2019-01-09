Media player
Stormont: Why doesn’t Northern Ireland have a government?
Two years ago, the late Martin McGuinness resigned as Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland. There hasn't been a devolved government since.
Newsnight explains why.
09 Jan 2019
