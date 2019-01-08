Media player
Anna Soubry abuse and MP intimidation put to Parliament and police
The harassment of MPs and journalists outside parliament has been put to the House of Commons and the Metropolitan Police.
Speaker John Bercow urged Scotland Yard to review its current policy after MP Anna Soubry, who faced "Nazi" chants, criticised its response.
The Metropolitan Police said police officers are expected to - if necessary - intervene and make arrests over any incidents they see fit.
