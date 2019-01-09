'Anti-Brexit car sticker belongs to my wife'

Media player
John Bercow: 'Anti-Brexit sticker belongs to my wife'
MPs spent more than an hour raising points of order to John Bercow after he selected a controversial amendment about future planning around Brexit.
But when Tory member Adam Holloway questioned his partiality due to an anti-Brexit sticker supposedly hanging in his car, the Commons Speaker returned fire, pointing out it actually belonged to his wife.
