Why doesn’t Northern Ireland have a government?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why doesn’t Northern Ireland have a government?

Two years ago, the late Martin McGuinness resigned as Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland. There hasn't been a devolved government since. Newsnight explains why.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Jan 2019