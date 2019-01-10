Speaker: I require no lessons or lectures

Media player
Bercow: I require no lessons or lectures on how to be Speaker
The Speaker of the House of Commons has hit back at his critics in the wake of a row over a government Brexit defeat in Parliament.
Some say John Bercow broke with precedent and ignored the advice of officials when he allowed a vote on the speed with which the PM would have to deliver a "Plan B" for Brexit if MPs vote against her current plan.
After being praised by the SNP's Pete Wishart and criticised by the Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom, Mr Bercow told MPs he required "no lessons or lectures" on how to do his job.
10 Jan 2019
