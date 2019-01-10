Corbyn: This political chaos cannot go on

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Corbyn calls for election over PM handling of Brexit
Jeremy Corbyn said the government did not win the last election and keeps losing votes in Parliament, so a new election must be called.
The Labour leader said his party would call a vote of no confidence "at a time of our choosing" when it thought it would win and the "best way forward was a general election".
-
10 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46826160/corbyn-calls-for-election-over-pm-handling-of-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window