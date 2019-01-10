Corbyn: This political chaos cannot go on
Corbyn calls for election over PM handling of Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn said the government did not win the last election and keeps losing votes in Parliament, so a new election must be called.

The Labour leader said his party would call a vote of no confidence "at a time of our choosing" when it thought it would win and the "best way forward was a general election".

