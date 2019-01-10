Video

A Labour MP recalled speaking on Politics Live five months ago about the Conservative Party not reaching out to her or her colleagues to try and get them on board over a Brexit deal.

Lisa Nandy said: “Not a single thing happened for five months. I sat by the phone. I waited. They didn't call, they didn't write."

She told presenter Jo Coburn that, last week, she was invited to Downing Streets for talks, but she had "not heard anything like enough" to secure her vote for Theresa May's plan in Tuesday's vote.

