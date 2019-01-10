'A row about the word forthwith?'

Video

Politics Live panellists looked at the reaction to the Speaker's interpretation of parliamentary rules over the word ‘forthwith’ in Brexit vote amendments.

Columnist Melanie Phillips spoke of a “very serious problem” over John Bercow's view of the ‘humpty dumpty rule’, but Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston defended him.

Labour MP Lisa Nandy said anybody outside Parliament might think: "What on earth are you all doing having a row about the ‘forthwith’?"

Journalist Christopher Hope said Mr Bercow had done a good thing, in making the PM take action within three days, if she loses the Brexit vote on Tuesday.

