'Theresa May has not been talking about unicorns'

Fiona Bruce's Question Time debut proves popular
The new presenter of Question Time, Fiona Bruce, has had a warm reaction to her first time presenting the show.
Thursday evening's episode was the first to be broadcast since David Dimbleby's departure.
The panel for Bruce's first programme included Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry, who claimed Prime Minister Theresa May was "believing in unicorns".
11 Jan 2019
