Hunt: Speaker 'frustrating' government
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told Today that no Brexit is a "possibility coming into sight", and he partly blames the Commons Speaker who he says is "willing to frustrate the government at every opportunity".

His comments come after John Bercow allowed an amendment on Brexit which forces the government to return to Parliament with an alternative plan if Theresa May's deal is voted down next week.

  • 11 Jan 2019
