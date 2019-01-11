Media player
Dominic Grieve: No-deal Brexit would be national suicide
Tory rebel Dominic Grieve says MPs have a duty to stop a no-deal Brexit by backing another referendum.
He told a rally in London it was the only "way out" if Theresa May's deal is rejected in a Commons vote.
"Parliamentarians do have some duties and one of them is to prevent people from committing national suicide," he said.
11 Jan 2019
