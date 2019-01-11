Grieve: What May must do if she loses
Video

Dominic Grieve says PM should delay Brexit if she loses vote

Tory rebel Dominic Grieve says Theresa May should ask the EU to delay Brexit if she loses next week's Commons vote on her deal.

If she does not extend the 29 March deadline to explore other options she risks cabinet members walking out, he adds.

