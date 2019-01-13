'There will be challenges' if no Brexit deal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay on Brexit no deal 'challenges'

The House of Commons is due to vote on PM Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal deal this week, a vote that the PM is widely expected to lose.

The Brexit secretary, Stephen Barclay, was questioned by the BBC's Andrew Marr on whether or not there is any plan B and whether the government was prepared for no deal.

  • 13 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Labour is 'not enabling Brexit' - Ashworth