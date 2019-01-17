"Practising women's history is a political act"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Practising women's history is how I do my feminism'

Giant pink posters of feminist icons have been popping up across London.

Alice Wroe, who founded Herstory, a company that runs educational workshops about female historical figures, and Scarlett Curtis, author of Feminists don't wear pink and other lies, are the minds behind the campaign.

Produced, filmed and edited by Azana Francis.

  • 17 Jan 2019