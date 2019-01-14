Could no-deal Brexit mean loo roll logjam?

Media player
Could no-deal Brexit lead to loo roll logjam?
The Confederation of Paper Industries says it is concerned about the potential for delays if the UK does not achieve a trade deal over over Brexit.
Guiseppe Munarie is country operations manager with Sofidel, which makes toilet roll for a number of brands.
He has been advised to stock up in production materials - pulp - and in finish product - toilet paper - as industry leaders are concerned about the potential delays at the ports in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
Elizabeth Glinka reports for Politics Live
14 Jan 2019
