Two sides of Theresa May's deal in 96 seconds

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit plan: Political declaration and withdrawal agreement
Theresa May's Brexit deal comes in two parts - one is short, the other is a hefty document which is legally binding and covers the 21-month transition plan.
For Politics Live, Elizabeth Glinka looks at what is in the political declaration and withdrawal agreement and their roles in the UK's way out of the European Union.
-
14 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46865947/brexit-plan-political-declaration-and-withdrawal-agreementRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window