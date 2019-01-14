Two sides of Theresa May's deal in 96 seconds
Brexit plan: Political declaration and withdrawal agreement

Theresa May's Brexit deal comes in two parts - one is short, the other is a hefty document which is legally binding and covers the 21-month transition plan.

For Politics Live, Elizabeth Glinka looks at what is in the political declaration and withdrawal agreement and their roles in the UK's way out of the European Union.

