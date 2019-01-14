PM asks MPs to give deal 'second chance'

Media player
Brexit: Theresa May calls on MPs to give her deal 'second chance'
The blocking of Brexit would be a "subversion of our democracy" and look like a case of MPs telling voters that they were unwilling to do as they had instructed, the prime minister has said.
Theresa May was jeered as she asked what the history books would make of the Brexit vote, and called on MPs to "give this deal a second chance".
