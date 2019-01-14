What happens if MPs vote against Brexit deal
Brexit: What happens if MPs vote against May's deal

With so many MPs pledging to vote against the PM's Brexit plan, what are the options if Theresa May loses on Tuesday night?

For Politics Live, Elizabeth Glinka looks at some of the more likely outcomes for what could happen next on the UK's path out of the EU, with Brexit set for 29 March.

  • 14 Jan 2019
