PM 'utterly failed' on Brexit legal agreements

The Labour leader used some of the prime minister's words to tell MPs that "nothing has changed" over achieving a legal agreement with the EU about the use of the Northern Ireland backstop.

Jeremy Corbyn said that meant she had "completely and utterly failed" to get "legal assurances from the EU that the backstop would be temporary".

He said that she was facing a "humiliating defeat" on Tuesday over her deal, and she was blaming everybody but herself, before he made a renewed call for a general election and a new government.