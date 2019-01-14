PM: Voting against my deal puts Brexit at risk

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May: Voting against my deal puts Brexit at risk
Theresa May says Brexit could be in jeopardy if MPs don't back her deal in Tuesday's "meaningful vote".
The prime minister's speech, which was given in Stoke, comes amid reports MPs plan to take control of Brexit if her deal is defeated in parliament.
- Read more: May: Back Brexit deal 'for country's sake'
-
14 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46866004/theresa-may-voting-against-my-deal-puts-brexit-at-riskRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window