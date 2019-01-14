PM: Voting against my deal puts Brexit at risk
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Theresa May: Voting against my deal puts Brexit at risk

Theresa May says Brexit could be in jeopardy if MPs don't back her deal in Tuesday's "meaningful vote".

The prime minister's speech, which was given in Stoke, comes amid reports MPs plan to take control of Brexit if her deal is defeated in parliament.

  • 14 Jan 2019
Go to next video: What is Brexit?