Brexit: How will MPs vote?

Brexit vote: What is Theresa May up against?
MPs will finally vote today on whether to accept or reject the prime minister's plan for Brexit.
The government promised MPs a vote on the deal the government struck with Brussels last year. But it was delayed after Theresa May admitted it "would be rejected by a significant margin".
But how do MPs feel about it now? We asked some key figures in the Brexit debate to tell us what they think about the prime minister's deal, and how they're planning to vote tonight.
Filmed and edited by Nick Raikes.
15 Jan 2019
