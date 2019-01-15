Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Great Yarmouth: A town that wants a no-deal Brexit
The seaside town of Great Yarmouth had the fifth-highest Leave vote in the 2016 referendum.
The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has asked residents what they want to see happen next.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
15 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window