Bercow: 'I will not be pushed around'

John Bercow has again been forced to defend his conduct in the Commons.
Tory MP Matt Warham said his constituents had asked him to question the Speaker as to whether he planned to “change any more” precedents in Parliament, after his decision last week to allow a vote making Theresa May return to the House within three days if her deal is voted down.
Mr Bercow called himself "the guardian of the rights of this House", and that he would "not be pushed around by agents of the executive branch", no matter how "rude" or "intimidating" they are.
14 Jan 2019
