PMs deal 'doesn’t protect what Scotland voted for' - Kirsty Blackman
The deputy leader of the SNP at Westminster says that Brexit has been two years of people “running around trying to get a deal for something that people don’t really want.”
Kirsty Blackman MP says “it’s better for everybody if we remain in the EU and yet politicians are still arguing about the best way to leave."
Filmed and edited by Nick Raikes.
15 Jan 2019
