Nicky Morgan: “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done as an MP.”
Conservative MP and Chair of the Treasury select committee says the prime minister’s deal will shape Britain’s relationship with the EU and the World “for decades to come.”

Ms Morgan has previously voted against the government on Brexit, but now says MPs have to compromise, and “rise to the challenge and find a solution”.

  • 15 Jan 2019
